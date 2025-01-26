Clay Guida Confirms UFC Departure After 37 Fights, 19 Years

Clay Guida has parted ways with the UFC after an incredible 19-year run with the promotion.

Guida’s name was recently removed from the UFC’s online roster and he later confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The lightweight veteran had been the longest-tenured fighter on the promotion’s active roster. It remains unclear whether his departure was due to a release or the expiration of his contract.

In his statement, Guida expressed gratitude to his friends, family, training partners, and coaches, acknowledging their support throughout his career.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than stepping into the octagon and fighting for our fans,” he wrote. “I am truly grateful to Dana White and his outstanding staff for giving a kid with average skills but above-average work ethic the opportunity to fulfill his dreams as a wrestler and mixed martial artist.”

The 43-year-old emphasized that this is not a retirement announcement but rather a moment of gratitude and reflection.

“This is simply a thank-you for now and a passing of my UFC torch to the next generation of warriors and wrestlers. We were built to last. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The best is yet to come! Straight to the top, because wrestling is life! Now let’s go fishing!”

Guida made his UFC debut on October 14, 2006, at UFC 64, where he secured a victory over Justin James. Over his career, he competed 37 times under the UFC banner, facing some of the best fighters in the lightweight and featherweight divisions, including Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson, Kenny Florian, Brian Ortega, and Chad Mendes. His thrilling The Ultimate Fighter 9 Finale bout against Diego Sanchez earned a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing in 2019.

The veteran fighter’s final UFC bout was a submission loss to Chase Hooper in December 2023 at UFC 310. Reflecting on a career spanning 38 years in combat sports, Guida remains optimistic about the future and ready for his next chapter.