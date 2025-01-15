Javier Mendez Picks Islam Makhachev’s Toughest Fight To Date, Doesn’t Choose First Tsarukyan Clash

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has established himself as one of the most dominant fighters in the division, with only a single loss in his career — a knockout defeat to Adriano Martins in 2015.

Makhachev has consistently showcased his skillset against top-tier opponents and continued to get better with each bout, but coach Javier Mendez believes his toughest test so far came in his most recent victory over Dustin Poirier.

“Dustin was the biggest challenge,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “Dustin brought it, man. That was a Dustin I’d never seen before. That was an unbelievable Dustin, so, for me, it’s Dustin. I don’t know about Arman because it hasn’t happened yet. But right at this particular juncture, it’s Dustin. Dustin was the biggest challenge.”

Makhachev secured a fifth-round submission victory over Poirier at UFC 302, a fight some consider one of his most grueling yet. His ability to withstand Poirier’s pressure and secure a decisive finish only added to his reputation as a dominant champion.

Next, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311. The fight will take place in the main event on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Their first meeting in 2019 was a competitive bout, and fans are eager to see how both fighters have evolved since.