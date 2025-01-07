Merab Dvalishvili Will Be The Bantamweight GOAT If He Beats Umar Nurmagomedov, Asserts Coach

Merab Dvalishvili has made it very clear that he didn’t want to fight as soon as UFC 311 in January and he didn’t want to face Umar Nurmagomedov in his first title defense. The undefeated challenger presents a big threat to the champion but, to Merab’s point, has only beaten one top contender in the division to earn his shot.

Whilst it is a risky fight for Dvalishvili who seemed to get on board with the matchup when he became emotionally invested in beating Nurmagomedov to silence some of the criticism that he has faced, his coach believes that this is a massive opportunity for the Georgian. In fact, John Wood thinks that this fight could separate his fighter as the best 135-pounder of all time.

On one hand, it seems like a very bold claim to state that you can be considered the best ever in your weight class following one successful title defense but that isn’t necessarily the case that Wood is making. A huge reason why Dvalishvili didn’t want to fight Nurmagomedov is because he felt like the challenger hadn’t earned his shot the hard way unlike him who had to accumulate 10 consecutive wins to get his first title fight inside the Octagon.

Many believed that the 33-year old had been the champion in waiting for a long time and if you factor in his wins over top contenders like Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan and José Aldo who he beat before he faced Sean O’Malley for the gold, it presents a much better picture.