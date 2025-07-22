Cody Garbrandt once again calls for showdown with Sean O’Malley

UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt has once again made it clear that he’s interested in throwing down with Sean O’Malley at some point in the future.

Once upon a time, Cody Garbrandt was the UFC bantamweight champion. He also spent a lot of time being viewed as the next big thing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but unfortunately, things didn’t quite pan out that way. Following consecutive losses to rival TJ Dillashaw, his career seemed to unravel pretty dramatically – and that’s us putting it lightly.

Nowadays, Cody Garbrandt is looking for fights that really motivate him. In a recent interview, he made it known that he still wants to fight Sean O’Malley, who he’s had an ongoing feud with for quite some time now.

Cody Garbrandt still wants Sean O’Malley fight

“I would love to f*ck him up,” Garbrandt told MMA Fighting while discussing his partnership with Indian Motorcycles. “He just always talks shit. I think he has an infatuation with me. He’s so jealous of me and I can’t believe he became a world champion.

“He can’t wrestle for a lick, can’t defend a takedown. I mean, Merab straight bullied him. But he’s been calling me out forever, so I’ve been ready to fight that dude. I’ve got what it takes, I know how to beat this dude. The way that I fight, it’ll be a bad night for him. But that’s up to the UFC — I’ve tagged [Dana White], I tagged him in it. If that’s the next fight they want to do, I think that’s going to be a great pay-per-view fight, good drawing.

“He’s got a good fanbase, but they’re younger, you know, the Twitch people, the video games, but I’m a dog. I would love that fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting