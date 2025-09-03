Colby Covington Slams ‘Crying’ Dillon Danis Over Pursuit Of UFC Career

Colby Covington is dismissing Dillon Danis’ aspirations of joining the UFC.
Last Saturday, Danis ended a six-year hiatus from MMA in spectacular fashion, needing just 15 seconds to submit Frank Warren with a guillotine choke at Misfits Boxing 22 and claim the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title.
Following his victory, “El Jefe” wasted no time calling for more high-profile clashes, eyeing names like former UFC star Nate Diaz, strongman Eddie Hall, and longtime rival KSI, while further voicing his long-held desire to one day step into the UFC Octagon.
However, Covington, doubts the polarizing fighter will ever earn a spot under the UFC’s bright lights.
Colby Covington Laughs Off Dillon Danis UFC Dream
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Colby Covington weighed in on Dillon Danis’ 15-second submission of Frank Warren at Misfits Boxing 22.
The former UFC interim welterweight champion mocked Danis by bringing up his infamous 2021 incident in New Jersey, where he was allegedly choked out by a nightclub bouncer, and scoffed at the idea that the BJJ specialist has what it takes to compete in the UFC.
This isn’t the first time “Chaos” has thrown shade at Danis, openly ridiculing his UFC ambitions. The two have a long history of exchanging barbed remarks online, trading blows over each other’s MMA careers on social media.
“El Jefe” was at one point on the UFC’s radar but had little desire to pursue a contract through the Contender Series. Instead, Danis repeatedly lobbied UFC CEO Dana White and COO Hunter Campbell, pressing for a big break based on his past performances.
Danis previously competed under the Bellator banner, scoring consecutive first-round submission victories over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey between 2018 and 2019. He now boasts an undefeated professional record of 3-0.