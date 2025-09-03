Colby Covington Slams ‘Crying’ Dillon Danis Over Pursuit Of UFC Career

Colby Covington is dismissing Dillon Danis’ aspirations of joining the UFC.

Last Saturday, Danis ended a six-year hiatus from MMA in spectacular fashion, needing just 15 seconds to submit Frank Warren with a guillotine choke at Misfits Boxing 22 and claim the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title.

Following his victory, “El Jefe” wasted no time calling for more high-profile clashes, eyeing names like former UFC star Nate Diaz, strongman Eddie Hall, and longtime rival KSI, while further voicing his long-held desire to one day step into the UFC Octagon.

However, Covington, doubts the polarizing fighter will ever earn a spot under the UFC’s bright lights.

Colby Covington Laughs Off Dillon Danis UFC Dream

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Colby Covington weighed in on Dillon Danis’ 15-second submission of Frank Warren at Misfits Boxing 22.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion mocked Danis by bringing up his infamous 2021 incident in New Jersey, where he was allegedly choked out by a nightclub bouncer, and scoffed at the idea that the BJJ specialist has what it takes to compete in the UFC.

“Even untrained bouncers can take down Dillon and have their way with him,” Covington said. “He’s a bum, he’s always crying to get in the UFC. You f**king suck Dillon. You’re never getting in the UFC. So go get a real job, chum.”

This isn’t the first time “Chaos” has thrown shade at Danis, openly ridiculing his UFC ambitions. The two have a long history of exchanging barbed remarks online, trading blows over each other’s MMA careers on social media.

Remember when you begged me for a picture, little fan boy? Bitch, if I come to the UFC, I'd tap you in the first round. https://t.co/BfV458d7A9 pic.twitter.com/9uuTcqUYsA — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 5, 2023

“El Jefe” was at one point on the UFC’s radar but had little desire to pursue a contract through the Contender Series. Instead, Danis repeatedly lobbied UFC CEO Dana White and COO Hunter Campbell, pressing for a big break based on his past performances.

My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 9, 2023

Danis previously competed under the Bellator banner, scoring consecutive first-round submission victories over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey between 2018 and 2019. He now boasts an undefeated professional record of 3-0.