Colby Covington wants a Superfight against Paddy Pimblett “You’re a bum. You’re a gimmick”

UFC star Colby Covington has called for a potential superfight against Paddy Pimblett.

Colby Covington has made a career out of calling people out and generally being quite controversial. He’s never been particularly shy about that fact and as we look ahead to his immediate future, it certainly feels like he’ll need to get vocal if he wants to secure another big fight in the UFC.

Following losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, it’s not clear as to where Colby Covington sits in terms of the elite in the welterweight division. Of course, he still has name value, but there are a lot of fighters higher up in the pecking order than him at 170 pounds.

In a recent interview, Colby Covington made it known who he wants to fight.

Colby Covington goes after Paddy Pimblett

“I mean, the Paddy Pimblett fight super interests me ’cause in Miami, he was talking… running his mouth backstage. Like, I wasn’t even looking at him or talking to him. He wants to start some shit. He’s been saying some shit. He was saying in an interview the other day his doctor said he had liver failure from cutting to 155.

“Dude, come up a weight class. Come to 170. Why are you being a weight bully, Paddy? You know, you’re a bum. You’re a gimmick. Your little English accent and your little bowl cut. That’s the only reason people know you. So, let’s get it going, Paddy. And if I can’t get Paddy, then maybe Gilbert Burns. That would be good.”

“Yeah, I’ve been talking to Hunter Campbell and we’re looking for October and November. Maybe November in the Garden. But wherever Hunter decides in the UFC, I’ll be ready.

“If they need to push me to December in the T-Mobile event, then December in Vegas sounds good. But I want to get in there as soon as possible and on a full training camp. You know, I didn’t get a training camp last fight. So, full training camp. Bring anybody in the world. I’m ready to go. Let’s go, Hunter. In UFC.”