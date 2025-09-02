‘Give Him A Title Shot’ – Fans React to Colby Covington Making Streamer Quit And Puke In Brutal $30K Sparring Challenge

Colby Covington gave a harsh reminder to a streamer of what it means to face a real fighter.

Covington has remained largely inactive in the Octagon in recent times, but outside of it, he has stayed busy by consistently live streaming and creating content through collaborations with fighters and social media personalities.

Most recently, one of those collaborations came when Chrogman, a social media personality known for staging street fights with followers, showed up at the UFC PI to test the former UFC interim welterweight champion, only to see the gamble backfire.

“Chaos” put $30,000 on the line, daring Chrogman to hold his own against him in training, but the challenge quickly turned into a nightmare for the Australian streamer. After allowing Chrogman ample chances to land a shot, Covington flipped the switch and unleashed a barrage of punishing body blows. The assault dropped the social media influencer to the canvas, and moments later, he was seen vomiting inside the cage.

😳🤮Colby Covington beat up influencer Chrogman so badly that he threw up in the cage

The polarizing UFC star wasn’t done there, offering Chrogman another shot at the $30,000 if he could survive a single minute on the mats without being submitted. The attempt was short-lived, as Covington tapped him out not once but twice in quick succession. To his credit, Colby Covington later praised the streamer for having the guts to step up and take on the challenge.

Fans React To Colby Covington Dominating Chrogman In Painful Sparring Session

Colby Covington’s friendly yet ruthless beatdown of Chrogman drew a wave of mixed reactions from MMA fans. While some relished watching “Chaos” put the streamer in his place, others used the moment to poke fun at Covington’s recent setbacks and the downward slide of his career.

Covington last competed at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where he endured a lopsided beating before falling to Joaquin Buckley via third-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

“Chaos” has struggled to find consistency in recent years, fighting just six times since 2019 and compiling a 2-4 record during that stretch, which includes two failed bids for UFC gold.