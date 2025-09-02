Colby Covington On His Transition to Poker: ‘Why are you laughing? Are you weak?’

UFC star Colby Covington has explained why he’s put a lot of focus on building his poker career as of late.

In the last few years, Colby Covington hasn’t exactly been at the top of his game. He’s suffered losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, leaving many to wonder what exactly is next for him. He’s made it clear that he still wants to compete, but it’s not yet known whether or not he can still mix it up with the very best at 170 pounds.

For Colby Covington, it’s all about picking his moment. Alas, while he’s clearly still interested in mixed martial arts, he’s also taken quite an interest in poker. In a recent interview, he explained why that’s the case.

Colby Covington discusses poker switch

“Yeah, I’m super competitive, you know, like I hate to lose more than I like to win. So, you know, every time I get on a poker table, I take it like a fight. You know, there’s a mental aspect to it. There’s, you know, adrenaline on the line. There’s a lot of pressure ’cause you want to win and make money. But ultimately, it’s just about competition. And I’m a big competitor. So, it’s a pleasure to be out here at the Celebrity Poker Tour.”

“I think the secret is just trying to breathe and relax and not show your emotions too well. You know, it’s tough though, you know, to keep the composure when you’re bluffing, like when you know you have a s****y hand, it’s tough. … I’ve laughed a couple times and people are like, ‘Why are you laughing? Are you weak? You’re weak. You’re laughing.’ I can’t help myself.”