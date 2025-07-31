Conor McGregor’s Sexual Assault Appeal Rejected By Irish Court

Conor McGregor has suffered a fresh blow in his ongoing legal battle.

In November 2024, the Dublin High Court sided with Nikita Hand, ruling that McGregor was responsible for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. The former two-division UFC champion was ordered to pay €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages following the jury’s verdict.

Irish Civil Jury Finds McGregor Liable



As per ESPN ''A jury ruled in favor of a woman who accused UFC superstar Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in December 2018.



The High Court in Dublin ordered McGregor to pay the complainant 248,000 euros, or around…

Since the ruling, “The Notorious” and his longtime partner Dee Devlin have fiercely refuted the accusations, taking to social media to denounce Hand’s claims and declare their intent to appeal. McGregor followed through with the legal challenge in February; however, the appeal has now failed to sway the court in his favor.

Conor McGregor Fails To Overturn Ruling In Civil Rape Case

On Thursday, Conor McGregor was dealt a significant setback by Ireland’s Court of Appeal, which dismissed his bid to overturn a jury’s decision ordering him to compensate Nikita Hand, the woman who accused him of sexual assault. The court dismissed the appeal in full.

The UFC megastar and his legal team had filed the appeal arguing that key elements of the trial had unfairly influenced the jury. McGregor’s attorneys contended that his statements to police during interviews should never have been presented in court, claiming they prejudiced the proceedings.

Conor McGregor’s lawyer also took issue with the phrasing of a question on the jury’s “issue paper,” suggesting it lacked clarity. Additionally, the appeal challenged the trial judge’s instructions, asserting it was improper to ask the jury whether McGregor had “assaulted” rather than “sexually assaulted” the complainant. Despite these claims, a panel of three senior judges rejected the appeal on all counts.

BREAKING: MMA fighter Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in the sexual assault of Nikita Hand.



Three judges in the Court of Appeal in Dublin rejected all grounds of McGregor's appealhttps://t.co/TC2ROCL7wW



Three judges in the Court of Appeal in Dublin rejected all grounds of McGregor's appeal

McGregor is also entangled in a separate civil lawsuit stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted an unnamed woman during the NBA Finals game between the Heat and the Celtics in June 2023. The plaintiff is reportedly pursuing over $75,000 in damages, along with additional compensation.

The suit accuses “The Notorious” of battery and further alleges that the Kaseya Center was grossly negligent, claiming its staff and security failed to uphold safety protocols by allowing McGregor to become excessively intoxicated on the premises.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg fracture in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His long-awaited return was scheduled for UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but the comeback was derailed just two weeks before fight night, as the Irishman was forced to pull out due to a toe injury.

However, the former UFC champion has shown some serious intent to make his long-awaited return at the proposed UFC event on the White House lawn, tentatively scheduled for July 2026. He also announced that he has re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool.