Conor McGregor’s failed presidential run: Artem Lobov explains why it’s a good thing

Artem Lobov has explained why he believes it’s a good thing that Conor McGregor has decided to withdraw from the Irish presidential race.

Conor McGregor is known for being something of a wildcard, especially across the last few years of his career. Nobody really knows what he’s going to do next, and that’s the kind of energy he seems to enjoy. As we look ahead to the future, it’s unclear as to whether or not he’ll return to the UFC – but one thing he does seem fairly certain is that he’ll continue to pursue his political dreams.

For now, though, Conor McGregor will not be running for President of Ireland after withdrawing from the race, which is something that a lot of experts had anticipated would happen. In a recent interview, the aforementioned Artem Lobov gave his thoughts on the whole situation.

Artem Lobov on Conor McGregor withdrawing from presidential race

“Running for president is something that we have spoken [about] all the way back [in the past],” Lobov told MMA Fighting. “One of the reasons for even for me to arrange a meeting with [Russian president] Vladimir Putin for Conor, that all had those kind of future aspirations. Running for president, you want to establish some contacts in the political world and obviously Vladimir Putin is one of the main figures in politics worldwide. We always spoke about that.”

“This time around, I support the decision to withdraw because I don’t think Conor is in the right space right now,” Lobov explained. “Not in the right mindset to run for president. He has to get his ducks in a row first. We saw he pulled out of a press conference. That’s not Conor. I know Conor that showed up to fight for the interim belt with no legs. Both of his ligaments were torn in both of the knees, he was completely unable to walk and still showed up.

“That’s the Conor I know. That’s the Conor that people believe would make a good president. I agree. That Conor for sure would make a great president and would address all the issues that need to be addressed right now in Ireland.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting