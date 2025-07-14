‘Lmfao! Well Played’ – Fans React After UFC Veteran Recreates Conor McGregor’s NSFW Leak With Message To Laura Sanko

Conor McGregor is often credited with setting trends in the MMA world, though a recent move by a female UFC veteran likely wasn’t the kind of influence anyone expected.

By now, it’s no secret that McGregor has a knack for landing himself in controversy, and his 36th birthday was no exception. Just as headlines picked up steam over footage of “The Notorious” kissing an unidentified woman on a Florida beach, things took a sharper turn.

American rapper Azealia Banks took to X to blast McGregor, sharing a series of explicit images he allegedly sent her in direct messages. She followed up with a scathing tirade aimed at the former two-division UFC champion’s ambitions to run for president of Ireland.

UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill recently put a comedic twist on Conor McGregor’s NSFW controversy involving Azealia Banks. Turning to X, “Overkill” shared a tongue-in-cheek screenshot of a direct message she sent to UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko — featuring an image of herself holding a kettlebell between her legs, accompanied by a message that read, “Lifting weights.” The post was a playful parody of the now-viral images Banks claimed McGregor sent her.

Fans React to Angela Hill’s Hilarious Take on Conor McGregor’s Viral DM Scandal

Angela Hill’s playful parody of the explicit exchange between Azealia Banks and Conor McGregor quickly drew a wave of fan reactions, with many applauding “Overkill” for her clever humor and spot-on execution.

This is why we fw you Angela 😂 — TheMMAlien👊🏼👽👊🏼 (@TheMMAlien) July 14, 2025

😂 😂 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2025

Lmfao!! Well played — Brian Nicholas (@bizzleBri44) July 14, 2025

Bahahahah TOO GOOD — PurpleSuede22.BTC 💜🧪 (@PurpleSuede22) July 14, 2025

Hang it in the louvre 😂 — EpochsAndElbows (@Prisikelimas) July 14, 2025

I saw this before I saw the Conor shit and was like “oh that’s so sweet Laura and Angela send each other motivational progress pics.” I wish I never learned the context. 😂 — elise blagojevich (@eliseblago) July 14, 2025

funniest fighter on twitter fr — Michael bootstraps (@Mike_bootstraps) July 14, 2025

Game is game — Oily Dana (@TitoOrtizIQ) July 14, 2025

Next level keggles — Carlos (@CarlosInSD) July 14, 2025

That thing looking strong, Angie! Keep it up! Lol — MJ Silverfang (@WorldsWorstHero) July 14, 2025

Please keep us updated if Laura sends you a nood response. — The Gray Ariia (@GrayAriia) July 14, 2025

God this is fooking gold. — Joseph Canavan (@JosephCanavan80) July 14, 2025

Hill is set to face Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight bout at UFC Vegas 109, scheduled for Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Overkill” was last seen in action this past February, where she edged out Ketlen Souza via split decision to snap her losing skid and return to the win column. She currently holds a 13–14 record in the UFC.