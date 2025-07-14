‘Lmfao! Well Played’ – Fans React After UFC Veteran Recreates Conor McGregor’s NSFW Leak With Message To Laura Sanko

Conor McGregor is often credited with setting trends in the MMA world, though a recent move by a female UFC veteran likely wasn’t the kind of influence anyone expected.
By now, it’s no secret that McGregor has a knack for landing himself in controversy, and his 36th birthday was no exception. Just as headlines picked up steam over footage of “The Notorious” kissing an unidentified woman on a Florida beach, things took a sharper turn.
American rapper Azealia Banks took to X to blast McGregor, sharing a series of explicit images he allegedly sent her in direct messages. She followed up with a scathing tirade aimed at the former two-division UFC champion’s ambitions to run for president of Ireland.
UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill recently put a comedic twist on Conor McGregor’s NSFW controversy involving Azealia Banks. Turning to X, “Overkill” shared a tongue-in-cheek screenshot of a direct message she sent to UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko — featuring an image of herself holding a kettlebell between her legs, accompanied by a message that read, “Lifting weights.” The post was a playful parody of the now-viral images Banks claimed McGregor sent her.
Fans React to Angela Hill’s Hilarious Take on Conor McGregor’s Viral DM Scandal
Angela Hill’s playful parody of the explicit exchange between Azealia Banks and Conor McGregor quickly drew a wave of fan reactions, with many applauding “Overkill” for her clever humor and spot-on execution.
Hill is set to face Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight bout at UFC Vegas 109, scheduled for Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Overkill” was last seen in action this past February, where she edged out Ketlen Souza via split decision to snap her losing skid and return to the win column. She currently holds a 13–14 record in the UFC.