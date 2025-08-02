Conor McGregor Denounces Muslims In Ireland & ‘Migrants Of Full Pakistani Heritage’ In Latest Social Media Storm

Conor McGregor has lashed out at rising crime in Ireland, attributing it to individuals from a specific religious group.

McGregor has become increasingly vocal in Irish political discourse, taking aim at the current government with sharp criticism, especially over its immigration policies. He has even hinted at a possible run for the presidency, suggesting he’s eyeing influence far beyond the fight game.

The former two-division UFC champion’s political ambitions gained traction after he accused Irish authorities of using him as a “scapegoat” for the 2023 Dublin riots. “The Notorious” claimed the government deliberately shifted blame onto him to distract attention from knife attacks on Irish citizens allegedly committed by immigrants, which had sparked widespread anti-immigration protests across the country.

Conor McGregor Slams Muslim Immigrants Over Knife Crime In Ireland

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to unleash a fiery response following a disturbing broad daylight knife attack on an Irish police officer by an individual believed to be from the Muslim community, reportedly shouting a religious chant during the assault.

“The Notorious” claimed that the attacker was of Pakistani heritage and called for his immediate deportation, insisting that his citizenship be revoked without delay.

“If is the case, that it was a second generation migrant of full Pakistani heritage, Mother and father came to Ireland prior, had a child and raised him, now a 20/30 year old, in Dublin’s city centre (hesitant to believe this btw) if is the case, then. The stabber and his entire family MUST BE DEPORTED! To raise a person that grows to stab a member of our Gardai while on duty is grounds for immediate termination of citizenship and removal from country. This is how you put our citizens, and members of force, in the knowledge that you are truly with them, and that their safety and livelihood is absolutely paramount! Remove. Immediately!,” Conor McGregor wrote on X.

The UFC superstar once again accused the Irish government of putting native citizens at risk through reckless immigration policies. McGregor suggested that if brought to power, he would take decisive action where current leaders have failed.

“‘Allahu Akbar!’ McGregor added. “The knife wielding maniac shouted this! Watch your back out there people, always. Watch your back out there people, always. Abysmal! Terrifying! This is New Ireland. For now! They will never get away with this with me at the helm. Never in a million years! I will be all over them! Who do you think this government would rather deal with it as head of state during these times of ever frequent attacks on our citizens, or throughout these constant revelations of large scale government corruption… Or more so, who would they not rather deal with? Myself, Conor McGregor, or their hand picked Presidential candidates? There is your answer. Vote McGregor for REAL CHANGE.”

“The Notorious” has signaled strong intent to make his comeback at the rumored UFC spectacle planned for the White House lawn, currently targeted for July 2026. Adding fuel to the speculation, he revealed that he has officially re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool.

Conor McGregor has remained sidelined since suffering a devastating leg break in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His long-awaited return was set for UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw just weeks before the event.