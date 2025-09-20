Conor McGregor Claims Fight With Michael Chandler Will Happen At UFC White House

To those who have completely wiped away the idea that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would ever happen, McGregor is here to say you wrote the demise of that fight too early (supposedly).

McGregor has long campaigned for a spot on the UFC White House card next summer to mark his return to the Octagon. Now, he’s gone as far as to name Chandler as his opponent for such a fight.

McGregor announced his intentions for the previously-scrapped fight to take place at the White House while making an appearance on the Fox & Friends television program.

🚨 Conor McGrgeor just confirmed Michael Chandler will be his opponent at the UFC White House event



"I'm on it. [Fighting] Michael Chandler." 👀

“I’m on it,” McGregor said. “I am, this is me. Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show, The Ultimate Fighter. We’ve had a good back-and-forth. He’s a good, tough guy. And ‘The Mac’ is excited to be back, for sure.”

McGregor and Chandler both coached season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. But as the year came and went, there was no news on a potential coaches’ fight for these two, despite it being announced at the end of the season.

Finally, at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO and President Dana White confirmed that McGregor and Chandler would serve as the main event for UFC 303 in June 2024. But just weeks before the fight, a planned press conference in Dublin was canceled at the 11th hour, and the fight never came to fruition.

The fight seemed to be further dead following Chandler’s losses to Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 309 and UFC 314, respectively. But Chandler has recently expressed great belief that he and McGregor will headline the UFC’s planned White House card in June 2026.

McGregor, who recently dropped out of the race for Ireland’s presidency, has not fought in the Octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.