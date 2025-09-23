Conor McGregor’s return: Daniel Cormier has questions regarding possible UFC comeback

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the latest rumors regarding a potential return to the cage for Conor McGregor.

At this point in his career, Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure. He’s been involved in many controversies and along the way, he seems to have lost a fair amount of his fans. With that being said, many would still be intrigued to see him step back inside the octagon, and it definitely feels like UFC’s White House event is when he wants to do that.

Daniel Cormier, who has followed Conor McGregor’s career closely for many years, has the following to say on the matter.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Conor McGregor

“He’s told us time and time again that he’ll be there and he hasn’t shown up. I believe that this time, there’s a stronger possibility because of all the time that’s passed and I believe the White House is going be that big of a deal to him.”

“But, I think the biggest factor in why Conor McGregor may fight is because no one believes him anymore and some of that shine is starting to wear off.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got Chael, when you’re a guy that develops the level of stardom that he reached, when you’re a guy that loves the attention and the adulation and it starts to fade, then you come back and you do what you did before.

“I think he’s coming back, but it’s not because he wants to compete,” Cormier said. “I think he understands now that people just aren’t in on the Conor McGregor business anymore.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow