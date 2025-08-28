Conor McGregor’s training partner explains why he should stay in the UFC

Dillon Danis has given his thoughts on whether or not Conor McGregor should remain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or pursue ventures elsewhere.

As we know, the future of Conor McGregor in the world of mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole – is uncertain. While his primary focus seems to be on becoming Ireland’s new president, he’s also been training pretty heavily, giving the impression that he’s gearing up for a return to the UFC. If he does, you’d have to imagine he will have his eyes firmly set on a spot on the UFC White House card.

Regardless of whether or not that comes to fruition, Conor McGregor returning to the cage is something that a lot of fans want to see. Sure, he has plenty of critics out there, but nobody can deny the star power that he still possesses, even if he isn’t at the same level that he once was back in his prime.

In a recent interview, Dillon Danis gave his thoughts on the future of Conor McGregor, the man who first introduced him to the limelight.

Dillon Danis’ view on Conor McGregor’s future

“I want Conor to stay in the UFC. I want to see him make another run at the title. I know him very well. When he trains right and trains the way he’s supposed to, no one’s beating him. From a friend standpoint, I want to see him be the best mixed martial artist. He is the best mixed martial artist, but I want him to show and prove it again cuz some people talk [__] on his name.”