Why Conor McGregor said This Nine Years Ago: “I Don’t Give a f**k About Donald Trump. He Can Shut His Big Fat Mouth”

These days, Conor McGregor is a pretty big fan of US president Donald Trump – but as it turns out, that wasn’t always the case.

In recent years, Conor McGregor has taken a pretty keen interest in the world of politics. He’s also been involved in a fair few scandals along the way outside of his fighting career, but he still has some support out there. Some of that support stems from the White House, with Donald Trump being a notable fan of the Irishman after they met earlier this year.

In fact, Conor McGregor has even expressed his interest in competing on the UFC White House card which is currently set to take place next summer. Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but the plans are certainly in place.

In a video uncovered from almost a decade ago, though, Conor McGregor hit out at Donald Trump for criticizing Ronda Rousey following her loss to Holly Holm.

Conor McGregor’s old comments about Donald Trump

“Why is that Donald Trump talking trash? I didn’t know Donald Trump was talking trash…it’s easy for someone that’s not in there to comment, but it’s different when you’re in there. The emotions are high…so it is what it is. You want to touch gloves, then don’t. That means nothing. Donald can shut his big fat mouth. I don’t give a f**k about Donald Trump.”

“It was a very tough fight. Holly fought a great fight. And much respect. This is the fight business, these things happen. So Ronda will be back. True champions come back. And congratulations to Holly, the new champion…defeat is the secret ingredient to success, so true champions can conquer that, overcome it, and come back. So I wish her all the best and that’s it.”