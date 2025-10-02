Conor McGregor Wants To Put His Last Loss Behind Him with White House Fight: “Wish to correct that”

UFC star Conor McGregor has spoken about his desire to make up for the loss he suffered due to a leg injury against Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

According to Conor McGregor, he is signed to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship next year as part of the UFC White House card. Whether or not that’s actually going to happen, of course, is entirely up for debate, especially considering how inconsistent the messaging has been from Conor over the years.

Nonetheless, the return of Conor McGregor would serve as a huge moment for the promotion – and the sport of mixed martial arts as a whole. It’s not clear as to who exactly he would face off with, but a good guess would be that he finally steps in there to battle Michael Chandler after teasing the idea for a good few years now.

In a recent interview, McGregor spoke openly about what happened when he suffered a leg break against Dustin Poirier four years ago.

Conor McGregor wants to make up for 2021 loss

“I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. You know, I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this belt. And that’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to, you know, climb the steps into being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake and I’m very excited at the opportunity.

“I was right there with my last one. I was in incredible condition, incredibly well prepared and just a slight lapse in concentration led to an injury. I wish to correct that and show what I’m about and that’s it. I’m eager to get back and we’ll see what the future holds after that.”