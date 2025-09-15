UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Announces Withdrawal From His 2025 Irish Presidential Bid Accusing Election Bias

Conor McGregor is no longer running for the Irish presidency.
Over the past few years, the former two-division UFC champion has been outspoken on Irish politics, regularly criticizing the government and its policies, particularly its stance on immigration.
McGregor’s political profile surged after he accused Irish authorities of making him a “scapegoat” for the 2023 Dublin riots. “The Notorious” alleged that the government deliberately shifted blame onto him in order to divert attention from a series of knife attacks reportedly carried out by immigrants, incidents that had ignited widespread anti-immigration protests nationwide.
The 37-year-old UFC superstar has long hinted at a presidential bid, and earlier this month he made his intentions official, declaring his interest in becoming Ireland’s head of state in 2025. In a video shot outside Dublin’s government buildings, he doubled down on his anti-immigration and nationalist positions, outlining the policies he would pursue if elected.
Conor McGregor Confirms He Will Not Contest 2025 Irish Presidency Elections
Conor McGregor was due to address county councils on Monday, as candidates for the Irish presidency must secure nominations from either 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.
However, he had not received backing from any Oireachtas members or councils. On Sunday, “The Notorious” officially announced his withdrawal from the race in a lengthy statement posted on social media.
McGregor further alleged that the electoral system is stacked in favor of establishment-backed candidates. Although stepping away from the presidential bid, the former UFC champion vowed to keep speaking out for the Irish people and suggested he may re-enter the political arena in the near future.
Conor McGregor has been out of action since a brutal leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His much-anticipated comeback was scheduled for UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced him to pull out just weeks before the fight.
However, “The Notorious” has now confirmed his determination to return to action at the UFC event tentatively scheduled on the White House lawn in June 2026. McGregor also disclosed that he has officially rejoined the UFC’s drug testing pool.