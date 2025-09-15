UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Announces Withdrawal From His 2025 Irish Presidential Bid Accusing Election Bias

Conor McGregor is no longer running for the Irish presidency.

Over the past few years, the former two-division UFC champion has been outspoken on Irish politics, regularly criticizing the government and its policies, particularly its stance on immigration.

Image: Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/UFC.com

McGregor’s political profile surged after he accused Irish authorities of making him a “scapegoat” for the 2023 Dublin riots. “The Notorious” alleged that the government deliberately shifted blame onto him in order to divert attention from a series of knife attacks reportedly carried out by immigrants, incidents that had ignited widespread anti-immigration protests nationwide.

The 37-year-old UFC superstar has long hinted at a presidential bid, and earlier this month he made his intentions official, declaring his interest in becoming Ireland’s head of state in 2025. In a video shot outside Dublin’s government buildings, he doubled down on his anti-immigration and nationalist positions, outlining the policies he would pursue if elected.

Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now!



As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first!



If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to… pic.twitter.com/LGDCSGN9vr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 4, 2025

Conor McGregor Confirms He Will Not Contest 2025 Irish Presidency Elections

Conor McGregor was due to address county councils on Monday, as candidates for the Irish presidency must secure nominations from either 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

However, he had not received backing from any Oireachtas members or councils. On Sunday, “The Notorious” officially announced his withdrawal from the race in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race,” Conor McGregor wrote on X. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time.”

McGregor further alleged that the electoral system is stacked in favor of establishment-backed candidates. Although stepping away from the presidential bid, the former UFC champion vowed to keep speaking out for the Irish people and suggested he may re-enter the political arena in the near future.

“While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here. I will continue to serve my people by using my international platform to promote Irish interests abroad, to strengthen our economic opportunities, and to advocate for transparency and responsibility in public life at home… I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election. You will see me canvassing again in the future, fighting for your rights and representing the best interests of our nation.”

Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil,



I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann.



I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country.



I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025

Conor McGregor has been out of action since a brutal leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His much-anticipated comeback was scheduled for UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced him to pull out just weeks before the fight.

However, “The Notorious” has now confirmed his determination to return to action at the UFC event tentatively scheduled on the White House lawn in June 2026. McGregor also disclosed that he has officially rejoined the UFC’s drug testing pool.