Watch: Conor McGregor hits the gym and trains with his youngest son

Conor McGregor is getting his youngest son started early.

Despite not competing inside the Octagon for more than four years, the former two-division champion has continued to post training clips on social media and boasting about his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. When, where, or even if that ever happens is uncertain, but it looks like McGregor is already readying his son, Mack McGregor, to follow in his footsteps.

Check out the clip below, which features the youngest of McGregor clan showing off his boxing skills and even throwing a kick on command.

McGregor has four children with his longtime fiancée, Dee Devlin, including three older children: Conor Jr., Croia, and Rian, and the youngest being Mack, who was born in 2023.

Conor McGregor maintains a strong foothold in combat sports despite a slew of legal issues and lack of activity

Once upon a time, McGregor was the biggest star in the UFC. Hell, he was one of the biggest sports stars in the world, period. And while ‘The Notorious’ still carries a lot of star power, many fight fans have become disenfranchised with the Irish icon following a string of brutal losses inside the Octagon and a slew of legal troubles outside the cage.

Last year, McGregor was found liable for the 2018 rape of a woman at a Dublin hotel and was ordered to pay $285,000 in damages on top of $1.5 million in legal fees to the plaintiff. McGregor attempted to appeal the ruling, but that was ultimately thrown out, leaving him on the hook for nearly $2 million.

And that wasn’t even the worst of it.

McGregor lost numerous sponsorship deals, including a lucrative spokesmanship job for Proper No. 12, the brand of Irish whiskey he co-founded before selling the product to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.

Still, McGregor maintains a strong presence in the world of combat sports as a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.