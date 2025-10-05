Conor McGregor Promises Six-Month Isolation To Prepare For Potential Comeback At UFC White House Event – ‘I’m Eager To Get Back’

Conor McGregor has vowed to make intense preparations for his anticipated UFC comeback.

McGregor has reiterated his strong commitment to make his long-awaited return to active competition, targeting the UFC’s scheduled White House event in June 2026, which is planned to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“The Notorious” has previously revealed that he has already re-entered the drug testing pool and is seriously considering a clash with his Ultimate Fighter Season 33 rival coach, Michael Chandler.

The former two-division UFC champion was set to face Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but was forced to pull out of the bout after suffering a broken pinky toe.

Conor McGregor Announces Six-Month Focus Period To Prepare For Octagon Return

During a pre-fight media interaction for BKFC 82 last Wednesday, Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on a potential return to the Octagon at the UFC White House event, emphasizing that he’s fully committed and laser-focused on putting in the work needed to make it a reality.

“I have eight months and change out to the White House event,” McGregor said. “It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout, and that’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps into being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited at the opportunity.

“I was right there with my last one. I was in incredible condition, incredibly well-prepared. Just a slight lapse in concentration led to an injury. I wish to correct that and show what I’m about, and that’s it. I’m eager to get back, and we’ll see what the future holds after that.”

“The Notorious” further reiterated that for his anticipated comeback to be successful, he plans to undergo a six-month period of isolation from the public eye, dedicating himself entirely to training and preparation.

“There will be a period of isolation for sure where the phone will not be answered,” Conor McGregor said. “All my people involved with me understand it is coming. As I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion of what lies ahead of me in my preparation efforts. So, the phone will be switched off, and the work will be executed.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in over four years, with his last fight taking place at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he suffered a broken leg early in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman holds a UFC record of 10-4, with eight of those victories coming by knockout.