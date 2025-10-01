Conor McGregor Accused of Being an Outright Liar: “Not one word of that it true”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has rejected the notion that Conor McGregor is negotiating directly with the US government regarding his return to the cage.

Right now, UFC sensation Conor McGregor is making it clear that he is interested in a comeback fight – at the White House next summer. Alas, given the many controversies that he’s been involved in, there isn’t quite as much intrigue from the MMA fanbase as there once was when it comes to his mixed martial arts future.

Still, this is Conor McGregor we’re talking about here. He is a global superstar and nobody can deny that, even though he may not be at the level that he once was. In a recent interview, the Irishman claimed that instead of communicating with the UFC, he was speaking directly with the US government ahead of the promotion’s first ever event at the White House next year.

Chael Sonnen, however, doesn’t believe a word that Conor McGregor is saying.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Conor McGregor

“It’s not a matter of, okay, here’s the information that we got from Conor. If it was, I would just tell you not one word of that is true, and I would get up and walk out of the room. But that’s not a very fun conversation.

“However, there’s not one word of that that’s true. Conor is not negotiating with the United States government. And there’s people that you can pull into your routine. There’s people that are willful participants, and when you’re doing a ruse with the media, that person becomes your tag team partner. They’ve got to be willing.”