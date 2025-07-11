Conor McGregor mocks Mike Perry in tense BKFC face-off

Conor McGregor came face to face with Mike Perry at a BKFC event yesterday as rumors continue to swirl regarding a possible future fight between the two men.

As we know, Conor McGregor plays a pretty big role in the operation over at BKFC – or, at least, that’s how it seems. He also isn’t a big fan of Mike Perry, to the point where he even seemed to ‘fire’ him once upon a time. Now, though, ‘Platinum’ is back in BKFC, and it would appear as if they’re teasing the idea of these rivals actually battling it out in the ring.

Conor McGregor hasn’t been in active competition since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier four years ago, and it’s not quite clear as to if he’ll ever compete again. If he does, though, this would seem to indicate that Mike Perry is definitely a potential foe for him.

Conor McGregor confronts Mike Perry at the BKFC presser 😭



"You're welcome back because I welcomed you back… You'll dance for me boy."



🎥 @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/pBt4bUHnUc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2025

Conor McGregor teases Mike Perry

“You’re welcome back because I welcomed you back,” McGregor said, referencing when he claimed Perry was fired from BKFC after losing to Paul. “Oct. 11 is your date, and you’ll dance for me, boy. You’ll dance for the owner, and then we can talk.”

“Your date is Oct. 11, Michael Perry, the return of ‘Platinum’, and we’ve got [one] hell of an announcement for an opponent for you,” McGregor teased. “One of the baddest men to ever grace the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but when it comes to bare-knuckle, he’s going to throw down with you in front of me for my viewing pleasure, and then I’ll decide if you’re worthy.”

