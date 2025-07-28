‘Dude Is Going Through A Midlife Crisis’ – Fans Have A Field Day As Conor McGregor Rocks Surprising New Haircut

Conor McGregor is flaunting a brand-new hairdo.

McGregor has long stood as one of the most iconic and influential figures in MMA. But these days, it’s not just his achievements inside the Octagon that keep him in the spotlight. The former two-division UFC champion is arguably even more renowned for his high-profile antics and ventures outside the cage.

Over the course of his UFC career, “The Notorious” has showcased a wide array of distinctive hairstyles, though he’s most often opted for clean-cut looks like buzz cuts and faded styles.

However, on Monday, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to share a video of himself grooving to the classic War Pigs by legendary English heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In the clip, “The Notorious” flaunted a bold new mohawk in a nostalgic nod to the look he sported during his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage in April 2013.

Conor McGregor got a new haircut 💇‍♂️😅 pic.twitter.com/wiyTgKzdKH — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 28, 2025

Conor McGregor’s New Mohawk Haircut Sparks Fan Frenzy

Conor McGregor’s revamped look instantly caught the eye of MMA fans across social media, sparking a flurry of reactions. While most humorously lampooned his bold new hairstyle, others couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the iconic mohawk once sported by former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.

Dude is going through a midlife crisis. Looks great for 50 years of age though. Will give him that — Vlad 🧀🏈 (@VladB004) July 28, 2025

Went to Iceman’s barber eh? — The Hat Guy (@vicberggren) July 28, 2025

Just glad there’s not a weight hanging down below this time. — Jeff Moll (@bigjeffm) July 28, 2025

He brang back the Cage Warriors hair style 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1YMvtYmME — JS7 (@JS_CR07) July 28, 2025

POV: you’re a glass of Forged Irish Stout — Kunath (@KunathMMA) July 28, 2025

Did he do it himself? That shit is uneven lol — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) July 28, 2025

this version beats Khabib — prop (@propernator) July 28, 2025

Bruh it’s over we in the Mohawk mcgregor era 🔥🔥🔥 — SH LOU💰 (@SHBCLOU) July 28, 2025

He is officially lost in the sauce. — Grumpy American (@Grumpy_American) July 28, 2025

How is he gonna lead to Ireland with a haircut like that? — Pilot 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Pilot454647) July 28, 2025

Bro looks like Yondu — The Parlay Sniper (@c0nfidant1) July 28, 2025

McGregor has remained sidelined since suffering a devastating leg break in his trilogy showdown with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. “The Notorious” was slated to make his highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, just two weeks before the event, the Irishman was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

The UFC megastar has shown serious interest in making his long-awaited return at the proposed UFC event on the White House lawn in July 2026, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump to mark the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration. McGregor has also revealed that he’s re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool.

