Conor McGregor Would Be Politics’ Most Bribable Superstar, says 44-year-old Paulie Malignaggi

Former rival Paulie Malignaggi has given his thoughts on what Conor McGregor would be like in the world of politics.

As we know, Conor McGregor isn’t particularly involved in the world of mixed martial arts right now. While he continues to tease the possibility of a return to the UFC at some point in the future, his focus is more on politics. He wants to become president of Ireland, although based on what most people in the country is saying, it seems unlikely at this point.

Conor McGregor is the definition of a divisive figure and that much is an understatement. He’s made a lot of enemies over the years, including Paulie Malignaggi, who he sparred with in preparation for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in the day.

In a recent interview with Spin Genie, Paulie Malignaggi gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor properly entering politics.

IRELAND, MY CANDIDACY IS 100% SELFLESS.



You decide. 🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi’s view on Conor McGregor

“I don’t think McGregor will ever come back but he’ll tease it. As far as politics, he’s very bribeable as far as being lobbied. He could use his popularity [to get into office] if he gets lobbied and bribed by the right people. “If he lets himself be bought by the right people, it’s possible. And he’s definitely a candidate to be bought by the right people because he’s like I said, he’s got no backbone.

“But I notice Ireland is sort of holding its own push back against certain kinds of movements. “Considering all the money he’s made, and the potential that he has to help people, even in politics, he’ll only ever be about himself.”

Quotes via Spin Genie