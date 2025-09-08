Conor McGregor Running for President is a Decent Gimmick, According to Former Politician and UFC Fighter

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor continuing to make a push to come President of Ireland.

As we know, Conor McGregor has been involved in plenty of controversies in the last few years – and that’s us putting it lightly. Now, in the present day, it seems he was one main focus above all others: becoming president back in his home country of Ireland.

Alas, while Conor McGregor is an ambitious person, pretty much anyone with any knowledge of Ireland’s politicial system has said that it’d be pretty much impossible for him to achieve this goal.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen had some interesting views on Conor McGregor’s latest stunt.

Chael Sonnen discusses Conor McGregor’s presidency ‘character’

“There’s no politician that you’ve ever seen on TV that is that politician. It’s a performance. There’s nobody on TV that is being themself. Not one single person you’ve ever seen, all the way down to your local weatherman. They’re all playing a character to some degree.”

“And he says, ‘I will not pass any bill through without sending it back to the people.’ … And there is always a mistake made in business to let people have it their way and to let people have options. There’s a book called The Paradox of Choice and one of the worst things that you can do is ask the consumer what they want… it’s a big mistake in politics.

“It’s a big mistake to think that people are paying attention and it’s a big mistake to think that we live in a democracy. … Democracy is a tremendously bad problem because that means if you have 51% of the people, they can control the other 49%. We do not live in a democracy. That is something that you’ve put in your heads. We live in a republic and there’s a massive difference.”