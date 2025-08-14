‘What The Fook Is Happenin’ – Fans Stunned As Conor McGregor Reportedly Removed From UFC Roster

Conor McGregor’s UFC future is in question.

McGregor is arguably the biggest star the UFC and perhaps all of combat sports has ever produced, continuing to dominate headlines despite being four years away from active competition.

“The Notorious” hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, but has teased multiple comebacks in the years since.

The former two-division UFC champion was set for a blockbuster comeback against ex-title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, just two weeks out, his return was derailed when a toe injury forced him to withdraw.

Fast forward to August 2025, and McGregor is showing strong interest in a grand stage return at the proposed UFC event on the White House lawn in July 2026. He’s fueled speculation with a flurry of training videos, and his commitment was further underscored by news that he’s officially re-entered the UFC’s testing pool. Even UFC CEO Dana White has hinted that the Irishman is actively lobbying for a spot on the historic White House card.

‼️ Dana White on Conor McGregor returning to the UFC:



“He’s back in the testing pool now. If he stays the course we will see. He really wants the White House fight.” 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q6xe8gMQ2u — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) August 13, 2025

However, on Thursday, speculation surrounding McGregor’s comeback hit a major snag, as renowned roster tracker UFC Roster Watch reported that the superstar has been removed from the promotion’s official fighter roster.

❌ Fighter removed: Conor Mcgregor — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 14, 2025

Fans Stunned As Conor McGregor Reportedly Cut From UFC Roster

Following reports of Conor McGregor’s potential removal from the UFC roster, social media erupted with reactions from MMA fans. Many expressed shock and confusion over the news, while naysayers seized the moment to throw shade at “The Notorious”.

Even without stepping into the Octagon, Conor McGregor has remained a headline magnet for all the wrong reasons. In November 2024, an Irish court found him liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a hotel room back in December 2018.

He is also facing a separate lawsuit alleging sexual assault during the 2023 NBA Finals. On top of his legal troubles, “The Notorious” has been deeply involved in Irish politics and has publicly expressed strong interest in a potential presidential bid this year.