‘Is He Ever NOT Acting Like A Psycho?’ – Fans React As Conor McGregor Makes ‘Disgusting’ Tackles In Soccer Appearance

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is infamously known for his rise to stardom in the Octagon, as well as his antics and controversies inside and out of the cage. But for one day, the Irishman took his talents from the cage to the pitch.

McGregor laced up his cleats earlier today and joined Black Forge FC, taking on Harding FC in a Premier Division matchup for the United Churches Football League (UCFL), an amateur soccer league in Dublin.

While the game ended in a 1-1 draw, it took notoriety for not only the fighter’s appearance, but the hard-nosed intensity and aggression that he brought to the field.

“I break jaws with my shoulder, and noses,” McGregor posted to social media. “I get the ball any pitch, anywhere. Moses”

LMAO is he ever NOT acting like a psychopath? — Adorable Aisha ❌ (@OliFatouAisha) January 11, 2025

Disgusting tackle, red card that 😂 — 🇲🇽🩸 (@UFChivas) January 11, 2025

😅Conor McGregor putting his MMA training to good use on the soccer pitch



🎥@TheNotoriousMMA 🔹 pic.twitter.com/flYdOKKb4b — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 11, 2025

Conor Mcgregor’s first touch is something 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bKbYfHVoUG — Luxe ✧ (@luxcurv) January 11, 2025

We need more Conor McGregor football content! 😄⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hByhvtjoVp — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 11, 2025

What a first touch there😭😭😭 — Matthew Peleš (@mattpelesh) January 11, 2025

The way he sprawls on the guy after taking his back 😭😭 — con (@s1imesk1) January 11, 2025

Damn even khabib is better than him at foot — Pacq0o (@Pacq0o) January 11, 2025

Can see why he picked up fighting😭 — Aaron (@AndStillAaron) January 11, 2025

Why am I not surprised Conor is tackling like that😂😂 — lewis collinsMMA (@lewiscollinsMMA) January 11, 2025

McGregor has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last couple of months. He was recently made by an Irish jury to pay over $250,000 to a woman, Nikita Hand, who was civilly suing the polarizing fighter. Hand accused McGregor of a December 2018 sexual assault.

The Dublin native’s controversies resulted in another soccer team, Drogheda United, distancing themselves from the UFC star in a statement after the former two-division champ posted a photo of himself holding the team’s recently won FAI Cup.

Despite rumors the past two years of a fight with Michael Chandler, “The Notorious” has not been seen in the UFC since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.