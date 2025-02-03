VIDEO: UFC’s Conor McGregor Spits In Face Of Fan Who Remarked ‘Let’s Go Khabib’

It seems that not a day goes past without a new controversy surrounding former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Following years of questionable antics and run-ins with the law, the Irishman was back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons last year after he was found liable for assault in a civil court case stemming from a rape accusation.

More recently, McGregor’s latest tirade against longtime rival and ex-opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov drew backlash due to his use of racial slurs. The social media post marked one of many verbal attacks on the Dagestani, who submitted him to retain the lightweight title at UFC 229 in 2018.

While it’s long been clear that McGregor isn’t over his feud with Khabib and his team, if anyone doubted that, footage showing what happens at the mere mention of “The Eagle’s” name in his presence should prove as much.

A video emerged this week showing an individual shouting, “Let’s go Khabib,” at McGregor, who was attending some sort of function. The Dubliner can be seen turning around and approaching the man, before shockingly spitting in his face.

“I spit in your face, what’d you do? Nothing,” the UFC star says to the individual in the clip, which was originally posted to TikTok by @jgomez9.

Conor McGregor spit in this guys face after he yelled “Let’s go Khabib” 😬



“I spit in your face, what you do? Nothing.”#UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/eDSV3FwHL2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2025

Neither McGregor nor his representatives have commented on the footage as of writing.