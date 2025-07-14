Conor McGregor Spotted Kissing Unnamed Woman On Beach

It appears to be one scandal after another in short time for Conor McGregor.

In a story first broken by The Sun on Sunday, June 13, photos have come out of McGregor spending time and showing love to a woman on the Florida beach — a woman that is not his fiancée, Dee Devlin.

Photos have been released of McGregor with the unknown dark-haired woman, laughing and cuddling with her, and at one point touching her leg. McGregor had reportedly been on a 15-minute jet ski ride before giving the woman public displays of affection.

Image: BackGrid

McGregor also reportedly relished in the attention of other female beach-goers.

Conor McGregor Seen Kissing Woman, Not Fiancée Dee Devlin, On Beach

Devlin, McGregor’s fiancée since 2020, with whom he has four children, was reportedly not present on the beach.

Devlin has been by McGregor’s side since before his rise in the world of MMA — even as McGregor has faced numerous sexual assault complaints. This includes McGregor being found guilty by a jury last November of the December 2018 sexual assault of Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room.

McGregor also faced an accusation from rapper Azealia Banks on Monday, July 14, claiming she received unsolicited nude photos from McGregor.

McGregor has not be seen in the Octagon since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor, however, has teased a return to the UFC to compete on its White House card next year.

McGregor was scheduled to face fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but that bout never came to fruition.

McGregor, also a part-owner of BKFC, recently had a stare-down with Mike Perry at an event.