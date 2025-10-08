Did Conor McGregor Knowingly Avoid Testing to Get Out of Fighting? Evidence and Speculation Mounts

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has speculated that Conor McGregor may have intentionally avoided his planned drug tests.

As we know, Conor McGregor has accepted a backdated 18-month suspension for violating the UFC anti-doping policy. While this does mean that he’ll be eligible to return in time for the UFC White House card, which has been his plan for a while now, it certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Conor McGregor knows how to keep the mixed martial arts world on their toes, and that much is an understatement. Nobody really knows what his next move is going to be and because of that, there’s often a lot of speculation when he does do something.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen had the following to say about McGregor’s most recent controversy.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Conor McGregor’s ban

“Once he gets three, the way that’s going to be handled is before that is made public to any of you, they are going to reach resolution. And this is the part where I must tell you I am stuck: the conversation of Conor being booked for next year’s White House event would not have been a conversation if this information was known.”

“I believe he was likely where they went. I believe he was on the other side of the door. I believe he willfully didn’t answer that door. I don’t have evidence of any of that, but if somebody’s asking me the question— is this an elaborate way to avoid a fight?—while I lean towards no, there are only a few possibilities.”

“Who knew that Conor had this coming? Once there’s three hits, there isn’t a defense to that. You will have a hearing and you could raise your excuse, your reason, but in the history of drug testing, there’s never been somebody that’s attempted to defend that, that’s attempted to come in and say, ‘I was there. They didn’t knock loud enough.’”