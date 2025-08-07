Conor McGregor is having an identity crisis, says UFC legend

UFC legend Matt Brown believes that Conor McGregor is currently in the midst of an identity crisis.

It goes without saying that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He has been able to achieve some truly incredible things in the sport, to the point where he was even able to cross over into professional boxing and take on Floyd Mayweather.

His greatness speaks for itself, but as we know, Conor McGregor also has his fair share of demons. He has been involved in numerous controversies outside of the cage and while he may be acting as if everything is fine, a lot of people are concerned about what the future holds for him.

In a recent podcast appearance, Matt Brown became the latest fighter to weigh in on the Conor McGregor situation.

Matt Brown’s view on Conor McGregor

“Every fighter knows it becomes your identity,” Brown said. “When you’re a fighter, it becomes who you are. We talk about it all the time with sports psychologists and other fighters, you can’t let this be your identity. You’re more than that. It becomes your identity. I don’t give a f*ck what everybody tells you or what you try to believe in your own head.

“When you step out of the cage one day, you’ll realize that’s who you were and that was all of who you were. I think Conor’s having a hard time with that, seemingly.”

“Now his identity kind of got ripped apart by Dustin Poirier,” Brown explained. “Dustin took his soul. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] probably first, but Dustin kind of put the nail in the coffin on that.

“Now he’s not a winner with that identity. Now he’s not even competing anymore. That’s a lot to deal with for anyone. So you’ve got to have a little bit of sympathy on that side. It is a lot to deal with.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting