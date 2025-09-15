Is Conor McGregor Fighting at the UFC White House Event? Dana White Gives Interesting Answer

UFC boss Dana White has provided an update on Conor McGregor potentially competing at next summer’s planned UFC White House event.

We all know that Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. Alas, in the last few years, his reputation has taken a bit of a battering, with many wondering if we’re ever going to see him compete again for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Following the announcement that UFC White House is likely going to happen in summer 2026, Conor McGregor made it known that he is interested in the idea of coming back for the card. Of course, it all comes down to whether or not he’s serious about his interest.

In a recent interview, Dana White once again made it clear that he’d be open to booking Conor McGregor on the card.

🚨 Dana White says there's a possibility Conor McGregor fights on the UFC White House card 👀



"I'll start making this card in February. If it all plays out that way, Conor can be on the card."



🎥 @jimrome pic.twitter.com/PgImAQvNhd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 11, 2025

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor at UFC White House

“Yeah, we’ll see how this thing plays out. I’ll start making this card in February. If it all plays out that way, Conor can be on the card.”

The interviewer, Jim Rome, then questioned whether Conor can do what Dana needs him to do.

“This is the fight business. This isn’t tennis! This is the fight business.”

Before anything else, Dana White is a businessman – and he is well aware of the eyes that ‘Notorious’ brings to the sport. Who knows, maybe if the cards fall right, this event will end up being even bigger than UFC 300.