Conor McGregor Sets Sights on Donald Trump, The White House, and Jon Jones “I’m Back”

UFC star Conor McGregor has reiterated that he is interested in the idea of returning to mixed martial arts for next year’s UFC White House card.

One thing we all know to be true is that Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure. Every week there seems to be a new claim about something that he’s done or something he’s said, and the Irishman just seems to roll with the punches. Alas, if he keeps going down this road, it doesn’t feel like it’s going to end particularly well for him.

One thing we haven’t seen is Conor McGregor actually competing in the cage. It’s been four years since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier and while he’s been close to a comeback since then, it’s never quite come to fruition. At this point, it’s hard to imagine it happening, especially given the kind of lifestyle that he leads.

Alas, in a short interview recently with The Schmo, Conor McGregor made it known that he wants to fight on the UFC White House card that was announced by Donald Trump and later confirmed by Dana White.

Conor McGregor looks ahead to UFC White House

Q: “The White House. Dana White said, ‘You and Jon Jones, that’s the real deal.’

A: “I’m going home. I’m going to get the head down. I’m going to rest. They’re testing me. I’m in the pool. I says, ‘Go tell him, man. I thought that’s what the pools are for — jumping in and out of.’ But I’m back in the pool. So, get ready and stay ready, ’cause damage will be done.”