Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 At UFC White House to Be Booked According to Former Champ

Michael Bisping wants to see McGregor vs. Diaz 3 go down at The White House.

Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intent to hold a UFC event on the lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, pundits have been busy fantasy booking the history-making fight card, with everything from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall to a rematch between bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal being at the top of their lists.

But one fighter ‘The Count’ would love to see make his triumphant return in the nation’s capital next year is non other than the ‘Stockton Samurai’ himself, Nate Diaz.

“Diaz is a bit of a badass,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “The way that he carries himself, the way that he keeps it real.”

Diaz ended his 15-year run in the UFC in 2022 following a submission victory over Tony Ferguson. Since then, he’s competed in boxing bouts against Jake Paul and the aforementioned Jorge Masvidal, but Diaz has always insisted his return to the Octagon was just a matter of time.

“Nate Diaz wants to come back,” Bisping continued. “First of all, he’s got to sign with the UFC.”

Bisping wants McGregor vs. Diaz 3 at The White House

As for who Diaz could potentially face in a potential return, Bisping thinks a fight with former featherweight champ and reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway would be a hell of a matchup.

“If I’m Max Holloway, why not? 100%,” Bispsing said. “That would be a great fight for Max Holloway. The version of Max Holloway at 155 pounds, I think he would have a field day with Nate Diaz.”

However, the former middleweight champ thinks there is an even bigger fight for Diaz — one that could turn the proposed White House card from a cheap gimmick into must-see TV.

“Wouldn’t you rather see Nate Diaz versus Conor McGregor at the White House? That’s the fight that I’d rather see if I’m honest,” Bisping added.

McGregor and Diaz have met twice before, competing in back-to-back bouts under the UFC banner in 2016. Diaz stepped in on short notice to fight the former two-division titleholder at UFC 196, and handed McGregor his first-ever defeat inside the Octagon.

Five month later, McGregor scored some redemption, besting Diaz via majority decision at UFC 202. Three months after that, McGregor would go on to KO Eddie Alvarez and claim the lightweight world title, becoming the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.