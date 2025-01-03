Daniel Cormier On His 2024 Fight Of The Year Pick: ‘I’m Not Falling Victim To The Name’

When selecting his Fight of the Year candidate, UFC Hall of Famer and current color commentator Daniel Cormier prioritized performance over star power.

While many fans have pegged high-profile bouts like Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 — featuring Holloway’s dramatic last-second knockout — or Dricus Du Plessis’ stunning submission win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 as contenders, Cormier opted for a less mainstream choice. For him, Esteban Ribovics’ thrilling battle with Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 306 stood out as the year’s best.

The bout, held at the Sphere, was a back-and-forth war filled with momentum swings. Ultimately, Ribovics emerged victorious via split decision.

“I’m not falling victim to the name,” Cormier explained during his an episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen. “As pundits, as fans, and as people who watch the sport, we often fall in love with big names. That’s why you see main event fighters earning Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses, even when there are undercard fights that are better. Just because they’re the main attraction and making more money doesn’t mean the fight itself was superior. I’m not buying into the blockbuster names.

“My pick is Zellhuber vs. Ribovics at UFC 306,” he continued. “Remember how badly Daniel Zellhuber hurt Ribovics early? And how Ribovics turned the tables and had Zellhuber in serious trouble late? The grit and determination these two young fighters showed on Mexican Independence Day — on a huge card at the Sphere — was remarkable. It was all stand-up action, barely any wrestling, and tit-for-tat exchanges. It was as good as any fight we’ve seen this year, regardless of the names involved.”