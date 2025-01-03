HomeNewsUFC
(Daniel Cormier on Instagram)

Daniel Cormier On His 2024 Fight Of The Year Pick: ‘I’m Not Falling Victim To The Name’

By Andrew Ravens

When selecting his Fight of the Year candidate, UFC Hall of Famer and current color commentator Daniel Cormier prioritized performance over star power.

While many fans have pegged high-profile bouts like Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 — featuring Holloway’s dramatic last-second knockout — or Dricus Du Plessis’ stunning submission win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 as contenders, Cormier opted for a less mainstream choice. For him, Esteban Ribovics’ thrilling battle with Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 306 stood out as the year’s best.

The bout, held at the Sphere, was a back-and-forth war filled with momentum swings. Ultimately, Ribovics emerged victorious via split decision.

“I’m not falling victim to the name,” Cormier explained during his an episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen. “As pundits, as fans, and as people who watch the sport, we often fall in love with big names. That’s why you see main event fighters earning Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses, even when there are undercard fights that are better. Just because they’re the main attraction and making more money doesn’t mean the fight itself was superior. I’m not buying into the blockbuster names.

“My pick is Zellhuber vs. Ribovics at UFC 306,” he continued. “Remember how badly Daniel Zellhuber hurt Ribovics early? And how Ribovics turned the tables and had Zellhuber in serious trouble late? The grit and determination these two young fighters showed on Mexican Independence Day — on a huge card at the Sphere — was remarkable. It was all stand-up action, barely any wrestling, and tit-for-tat exchanges. It was as good as any fight we’ve seen this year, regardless of the names involved.”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Umar Nurmagomedov Accuses Merab Dvalishvili Of Seeking Easy Opponents Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov believes Merab Dvalishvili selectively targets opponents he deems less challenging. Nurmagomedov is gearing...

Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Michael Chandler’s UFC Tenure Has Been ‘Frustrating’ To Watch

UFC
Eddie Alvarez has been closely following Michael Chandler’s UFC career. Chandler entered the UFC with...

Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

UFC
When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title,...

Chael Sonnen Reveals Colby Covington Walkout Idea That Hulk Hogan Deemed ‘Too Far’

UFC
Colby Covington's return to the Octagon in Tampa at the final event of 2024...

Paul Hughes Gives 4-Word Reaction To Khabib Nurmagomedov Claiming ‘Ireland Don’t Have Fighters’

UFC
In a recent social media video posted by the PFL, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the...

Manager Explains Magomed Ankalaev’s Confidence About KOing Alex Pereira: ‘He Said…Izzy Can’t Even Wash My Boots In Striking’

UFC
For a long time now, fight fans have theorized that Magomed Ankalaev is the...

Ex-Title Challenger Steve Erceg Booked For UFC Return, Faces Prospect On 17-Fight Winning Streak

UFC
Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will seemingly need to stall the surge...

Colby Covington: Joaquin Buckley Got Me At 30% Percent & I Still Should Have Beat Him On No Notice

UFC
Joaquin Buckley delivered a commanding performance against Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main...

Aljamain Sterling Predicts The Four Most Likely New UFC Champions In 2025

UFC
A lot can change across 12 months in MMA which means that at the...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002