‘Team Good Guy, Team Bad Guy’ – Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen Announced As Coaches For Season 33 Of The Ultimate Fighter

Quickly following the announcement that the producer of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, Craig Piligian, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, the next set of coaches for TUF were announced on the UFC 311 broadcast.

A fourth man appeared in the commentary booth as Jon Anik revealed that Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen will go toe-to-toe on the upcoming season.

The Good Guy vs The Bad Guy 👊@DC_MMA and @ChaelSonnen will coach Season 33 of #TUF! pic.twitter.com/x2Lo53ycx9 — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Unlike most instalments of the show, season 33 will not build to a fight between the coaches when everything wraps up. What you are guaranteed is plenty of hi-jinx between the two men who often co-host ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy show, where they comment on the biggest talking points in the sport.

The two men briefly went back and forth on the broadcast, setting the stage for what is sure to be an entertaining series between two of the biggest personalities in the sport. Further details including the weight classes that will feature on the series are yet to be revealed.

Both Cormier and Sonnen have been team captains in the past, with Sonnen coaching against Jon Jones back in 2013 and Cormier going up against Stipe Miocic in 2018.

This will be the fifth consecutive year of TUF following the three-year hiatus between 2018 and 2021.