Cory Sandhagen explains his recent comedic turn ahead of UFC 320

UFC star Cory Sandhagen has explained why he’s decided to play a more comedic character on social media in the build-up to his title fight at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen will attempt to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. It’s a position that he’s been striving for ever since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and now, he’s just 25 minutes away from making it a reality. Of course, in order to do so, he first has to get through the seemingly unstoppable champion Merab Dvalishvili.

While that may be quite daunting, Cory Sandhagen isn’t showing any signs of fear or trepidation. In fact, he’s actually opening up a whole lot more than we’re used to seeing, to the point where he’s even been posting amusing skits online.

In a recent interview, Cory Sandhagen explained why he’s decided to lean into that side of his personality.

Cory Sandhagen discusses his new comedic persona

“I always thought that I had a really quirky sense of humor, it’s really dry, too,” Sandhagen told MMA Fighting. “For whatever reason, I don’t make a lot of facial expressions, and so it’s really hard to pick up sometimes when I’m joking and when I’m not, I always was just like, ‘Dude, you’re too weird to try to be funny, so, like, just don’t try it.

“But then I was like, f*ck it. People are either going to get it or they’re not going to get it, so I’m just going to do my own version of being funny and doing silly skits and stuff. And yeah, it seems like people like them. I know that they’re probably pretty weird for some people, but I think that they’re really funny and I guess that’s kind of what matters.”

