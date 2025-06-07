‘Could Very Easily See Him Winning A UFC Title’ – Fans & Fighters React To Joshua Van Scoring UFC Flyweight-Record 3 Knockdowns In UFC 316 Victory

Joshua Van continues to make noise and surge up the flyweight rankings, defeating Bruno Silva in a clinic that capped off the UFC 316 preliminary card.

Van’s crisp striking was on display from the opening frame, overcoming Silva’s leg-kick-based attack by trying to keep distance and using a variety of punches, including a left hook that dropped Silva late in the round.

Van came out in the second round looking to dictate the pace again, controlling the action with more distance work and use of his jab. Van scored another knockdown in this round with a right hand. Though Silva scored a takedown during the second round, Van got around it and managed to trouble Silva some more with a hook and ground-and-pound before the end of the round.

Van continued to overwhelm with accurate and powerful striking in the third round. Van dropped Silva with a right hook and some more ground-and-pound put Silva away about four minutes into the final frame.

Joshua Van Puts Beating On Bruno Gustavo Da Silva At UFC 316

Joshua Van is a force. Could very easily see him winning a UFC title one day. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) June 8, 2025

Joshua Van is a problem! #ufc316 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 8, 2025

Joshua Van with a brilliant performance.



The future of the flyweight division is bright. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 8, 2025

Josh Van made his amateur debut 53 months ago and has since fought 19 times. That is both a ridiculous activity level and insanely quick skill development #UFC316 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 8, 2025

That's 4 in a row for Joshua Van. Has hands for days. Just 23. #UFC316 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) June 8, 2025

Joshua Van is a problem.



23 years old and he's got some serious hands. He's responded incredibly since his lone loss. That really did make him a better fighter #UFC316 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 8, 2025

he’s only 23 and I feel like I’ve used this image 10 times already lmao



Joshua Van is so awesome. #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/lKWwpurgmO — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 8, 2025

JOSHUA VAN IS A FREAKING MONSTER pic.twitter.com/zE99O9ITXZ — #6 (@SF_Ifc) June 8, 2025

Joshua Van is a fucking monster. Cannot imagine anyone above him at 125 is super stoked to fight him. Absolute killer. #UFC316 — Joe 💫 (@AverageJoeCraig) June 8, 2025

JOSHUA VAN FOR PRÉSIDENT — MMA TIME (@MMA__TIME) June 8, 2025

Why even bother making Joshua Van take the long road to title contention? 1 of the only actually interesting flyweights. Get his ass a top 5 opponent — 🇸🇴Arman Tsarukyan Stan Account🇸🇴 (@FatCraigKimbrel) June 8, 2025

Van, who improves to 14-2, has now won four straight and 11 of his last 12. This marked his fifth fight in an 11-month span; that span also included a loss to Charles Johnson and wins over Edgar Chairez, Cody Durden and Rei Tsuruya.

Silva has now lost two straight after a four-fight win streak. He came into this fight off a loss to Manel Kape in December.