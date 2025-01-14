Colby Covington Reiterates Ongoing UFC Ambitions, Plans To Do The ‘Unthinkable’

Colby Covington remains confident that he will turn things around in his career with ambitions to become the UFC welterweight champion. The former interim champion has fought for the title on three occasions in the past, coming up short twice against Kamaru Usman and once against Leon Edwards.

At 36-years old, he’s currently coming off of back-to-back defeats for the first time in his pro career after having his return in Tampa against Joaquin Buckley stopped via a doctor stoppage due to a cut above his eye. Covington has heavily protested the loss ever since by stating that it was the doctor who beat him on December 14 rather than his opponent.

“Chaos” has not been deterred after falling to the #9-position in the welterweight rankings as he spoke about on a recent live stream on his Twitch channel. Covington is seemingly up against it for multiple reasons, one being his age and another being his lack of a win over a current top 15 contender.

However, one thing that he believes is on his side is how he matches up with the current champion at 170-pounds. Covington said that he thinks he could beat Belal Muhammad due to the clash of styles and given his track record for selling fights and making a lot of noise, it may not take him too long to get to that position if he’s able to turn his fortunes around.

“We’re going to do the unthinkable. We’re going to shock the world. DC (Cormier) was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young. No reason I can’t be champion. “Belal Muhammad, ‘Remember the Racist,’ I can easily beat him. He’s a good matchup. He’s not going to take me down. He’s not going to outwrestle me. F*ck that. I will smack that dude silly. I know no one knows who he is, but they’re going to know when he’s on my highlight reel after I’m done with him.”