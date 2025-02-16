VIDEO: Former Rivals Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman Have Awkward Encounter At UFC Vegas 102

Colby Covington didn’t seem to get the response he was after when bumping into former bitter rival Kamaru Usman at Saturday’s UFC event at the Apex.

The polarizing former interim welterweight champion was in attendance this weekend as the mixed martial arts leader staged its latest UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

As has often been the case in recent weeks and months, “Chaos” was streaming live on his Twitch account. And while speaking to his followers, Covington crossed paths with one of the night’s ESPN desk analysts, whom it’s fair to say he’s more than familiar with.

But while his and Usman’s feud is far from as heated as it was when they shared the Octagon twice a number of years ago, Covington’s attempt to initiate a conversation looked to be brushed off by the former undisputed champ.

“Yes, that was Usman guys,” Covington said after the awkward interaction. “I don’t think he wanted to talk on the stream ’cause he didn’t want the chat to hear what he had to say. But yeah, we’ll definitely chop it up a little bit. Maybe we’ll get a picture, or maybe we’ll just fight. You never know, when ‘Chaos’ is in the building, it’s unpredictable. … No hard feelings.”

Two of Covington’s three failed attempts at reaching the welterweight throne came opposite Usman at UFC 245 in 2019 and UFC 268 in 2021. While he was stopped in the fifth frame first time around, “Chaos” was unable to outpoint the then-champ in the rematch two years later.

Since then, the 36-year-old has gone 1-2, defeating Jorge Masvidal but losing emphatically to both Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. His future is uncertain in 2025 following his setback at the hands of “New Mansa” last December.