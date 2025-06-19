“Strip Him”: Curtis Blaydes Calls for Jon Jones to Lose the UFC Heavyweight Belt

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is of the belief that Jon Jones, the reigning heavyweight champion of the promotion, should be stripped of his championship belt.

As we know, Curtis Blaydes has been a top contender in the heavyweight division for a long time now. Alas, whenever he seems to be getting close to earning a title, he falls just short. He’s still able to beat a string of contenders but he’s not quite been able to get over the final hurdle. In his next outing on Saturday night, he’ll face Rizvan Kuniev, and he’ll hope to once again prove that he belongs within the elite.

Jon Jones is the current champ, but he seems to be doing everything in his power to avoid battling interim champion Tom Aspinall in a unification fight. For the likes of Curtis Blaydes, that’s pretty frustrating, because it likely means that he’ll have to wait even longer for a title shot – should he be able to earn it, that is.

In a recent scrum, Curtis Blaydes didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on what should happen regarding the Jones situation.

Curtis Blaydes wants UFC to strip Jon Jones of title

“Jon Jones holding the belt and refusing to fight Tom Aspinall just halts the division. It makes it impossible for any of us to have future projections. Who knows who’s got the real belt? We need to get to the bottom of that. My answer is: strip him. It’s not that hard—it’s happened before. If that pisses him off, maybe it’ll get him to fight. If not, he just retires, which is all right. He’s a GOAT, he doesn’t have to fight, but if he wants to hold on to that belt, he needs to fight.”