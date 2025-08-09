“Cut Elijah Smith A Check Right Now” – Dustin Poirier, Henry Cejudo, & Other Fighters And Fans React To Elijah Smith Powerbombing Toshiomi Kazama For KO Of The Year Contender At UFC Vegas 109

Elijah Smith has delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent UFC history, let alone 2025, by delivering a spectacular finish.

Caught in a triangle choke by Toshiomi Kazama, Smith lifted Kazama and slammed him to the ground with a fierce impact, knocking Kazama out cold for a first-round KO.

The fight got off to an explosive start, with Smith fending off an early takedown attempt and raining down heavy punches. Kazama made several submission attempts, including a leg lock and a pair of triangle choke attempts.

The final traingle choke attempt looked tight on Smith, but Smith attempted a slam by lifting Kazama up and powerbombing him.

The slam worked and provided one of the most brutal knockouts the UFC APEX has ever seen, drawing comparisons to the famous powerbomb KO by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in PRIDE.

OMG. Cut Elijah Smith a check right now. WOW!!!! #UFCVegas109 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 9, 2025

OMG!



Elijah Smith just powerbombed Toshiomi Kazama and knocked him out BAD. #UFCVegas109 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 9, 2025

Elijah Smith went full Rampage Jackson. Absolutely brutal. #UFCVegas109 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 9, 2025

Rampage in Pride vibes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 9, 2025

That was one of the best slams in UFC history! Elijah Smith is a PROBLEM in the bantamweight division. Considering a move back to flyweight after tonight #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 9, 2025

Wow I still in shock with that knock out! Crazy slam, and the follow up 2 punches 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hope the Japanese guy is good!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFCVegas109 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2025

Elijah Smith power bombs Toshiomi Kazama right on his head for the knockout slam

Good lord.#ufcvegas109 pic.twitter.com/FY42uzQ7Lc — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) August 9, 2025

Holy shit Elijah Smith just threw Kazama through the canvas #UFCVegas109 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 9, 2025

Smith is now 9-1 with a 2-0 UFC record. He made his UFC debut in February, scoring a decision over Vince Morales.

Kazama has now lost three of his last four after arriving to the UFC off a Road to UFC appearance in 2022.