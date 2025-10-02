Dan Hooker Asked For Arman Tsarukyan Because “He is the best fighter in the division”

UFC veteran Dan Hooker has revealed why he opted to fight Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC Qatar.

Next month, Dan Hooker will go head to head with Arman Tsarukyan in what will serve as a really important fight in the UFC’s lightweight division. While not guaranteed, there’s an excellent chance that the winner will go on to compete for the UFC lightweight championship – especially if it’s Arman that gets his hand raised.

Alas, Dan Hooker is as live of an underdog as someone can be, especially given the experience he has in high profile bouts like this. ‘Hangman’ is the kind of fighter who has never been afraid to take on a tough challenge and although the odds may seem to be stacked against him, he is the kind of guy who would battle Thanos himself if it meant getting into the title picture.

In a recent interview, Dan Hooker spoke candidly about why he was more than happy to take on Tsarukyan.

Dan Hooker explains wanting to fight Arman Tsarukyan

“I knew that the fight would come together eventually… because a lot of people try to avoid him in the division. They look for the fights that make the most sense for them and talk their way out of tough matchups. But that’s why this drew me in—I think he is the best fighter in the division at this weight and I want to beat him.”

Get ready, folks, because this one has the potential to be a barnburner.