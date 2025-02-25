Dan Hooker Details How He Sustained Injury That Forced Him Out Of UFC 313

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has revealed the cause of his recent fight-canceling injury.

Hooker was fast-approaching a key matchup in the context of his ongoing title ambitions on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

But his pursuit of gold off the back of a standout win over Mateusz Gamrot last August has been temporarily stalled, with “The Hangman” revealing this week that a broken hand has forced him out of the UFC 313 co-main event against Justin Gaethje.

Soon after news of his withdrawal emerged, the New Zealander delved into the moment in training that ultimately led to hearts sinking among MMA fans around the globe.

“Just sparring last night as I do, just letting some hooks go, just throwing some bombs down range and just caught one of the boys on the top of the dome with my knuckle.” Hooker told Sky Sport NZ.

“I didn’t think much of it. They sent me off to get a CT scan,” Hooker continued. “I obviously still would fight. I’ll be like, ‘Hey, can I have one large glove and one 3XL?”

Although Hooker expressed a desire for the bout to be kept together and rescheduled for a later date, it’s believed the promotion is looking to keep Gaethje on the March 8 PPV card in Las Vegas.