Dan Hooker Confirms Withdrawal from UFC 313 Fight Against Justin Gaethje

Fight fans may be left disappointed, as Dan Hooker has unfortunately bowed out of his much looked-forward-to matchup.

Hooker was set to collide with former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Originally scheduled for five rounds, Hooker claimed in an interview with Submission Radio that the fight had been shortened to three rounds at Gaethje’s request.

However, Australia-based MMA content creator Benny P was the first to break the news on X, reporting that “The Hangman” has withdrawn from his scheduled showdown with Gaethje. He also noted that it remains uncertain whether “The Highlight” will receive a new opponent or if the UFC intends to reschedule the bout for a later event.

Unfortunate news but Per sources Dan Hooker is out of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 unknown if Justin Gaethje will get a replacement or if they will rebook it for a later card — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) February 25, 2025

Hooker personally confirmed his withdrawal on his daughter Zoe’s YouTube channel on Tuesday morning, revealing that he was forced to pull out after suffering a hand injury.

“We did have a little break, we have been busy,” Hooker said. “Dad had a fight, or was supposed to have a fight but I’ve busted my paw.”

“The Hangman” last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 305 this past August, where he secured a gritty split-decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot, pushing his win streak to three. Over his last eight UFC bouts, Hooker has gone 4-4.

Meanwhile, Gaethje was set to make his return to the Octagon after an 11-month layoff, following his buzzer-beater knockout loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway in their BMF title clash at UFC 300 in April 2024. “The Highlight” has struggled with consistency in recent years, going 3-3 in his last six fights.