Dana White Outlines His Future Plans in the Sport of Boxing

UFC boss Dana White has spoken openly about the kind of plans he has for professional boxing in the future.

For the longest time, Dana White has been teasing the idea of a proper move into the world of boxing. Now, as a result of his Saudi-backed partnership, he finally seems to be taking steps to making it happen. That really started with the Canelo/Crawford fight over the weekend, which Dana played a big role in helping to promote.

Of course, while that was easily one of the biggest fights of this generation, you’d also have to think that it’s only the beginning. Dana White has the financial backing necessary to do some really interesting things in the sport and while the morality of it all is something that will continue to be questioned, we’re likely to see even more high profile fights moving forward.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about his plans.

Dana White discusses his entry into boxing

“The Contender style, I think that I can add a lot of value to the sport and to a lot of these young up-and-comers. We did all the groundwork for this thing — television deal, arena deal, production — this is going to be the third biggest fight in history. And what I’m focused on is what we want to do in 2026, where we do my own thing with Turki Al-Sheikh, a Contender style series in boxing, where the top, undefeated fighters face each other, making the entire card exciting from the first fight to the last.

“I promise within a couple of years, you’ll have people tuning in to all the fights from start to finish consistently.”