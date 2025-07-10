Dana White Confirms Plans For White House Card, Promises ‘Baddest’ PPV Fight Card Of All Time

UFC officials have previously told reporters of the seriousness of plans to hold a card at the White House — first teased last week by United States President Donald Trump — during the Semiquincentennial celebrations for the U.S. next year.

Now, the UFC boss is doubling down on those plans.

UFC CEO and President Dana White confirmed in a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast that he and his team have already begun to look at the logistics on how they can make such a card work and make it one of the biggest the UFC has ever produced.

“We’re still a year away, so the whole UFC landscape will change over the next year,” White said. But, we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time. This is going to be an exceptional pay-per-view card.”

Dana White Promises Major Pay-Per-View Card For White House Event In July 2026

Trump’s announcement brought about several fighters publicly stating their desires to compete on such a card, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones — with Jones even unretiring in his very next social media post.

This has brought about questions amongst fans and pundits alike about the aspects for a UFC at the White House. These have included what would be an appropriate main event (and would it be worth sacrificing gate opposed to placing that fight elsewhere), what potential fighters (American or otherwise) could be on the card, if the card would be a pay-per-view or on free TV (or Netflix), how 2026 International Fight Week plans would be affected, and how 25,000 people can fit on the White House grounds.

White’s conversation has brought about some answers. Firstly, as noted, White suggested the card would be a pay-per-view — though as of July 10, it’s still unclear who the UFC’s U.S. broadcaster, or broadcasters, will be for 2026 and beyond.

White added that all tickets for the White House card would be compensatory — none for the public.

“First of all, I don’t know how many people will get in, not to mention that the Secret Service won’t let many people attend. Everyone will need background checks,” White said. “Whoever gets to be there live will have a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument.

“I don’t think we’re going to sell tickets; it will all be comp tickets.”

White added that even though the plans for such a noteworthy, unique event are in motion, he wasn’t aware Trump was going to announce anything when he did. He even added Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, has been placed in charge of collaborating with White and the UFC production team for the event.

“That day, we probably texted four or five times that day, and he never told me he was going to announce it. My team already went and walked the White House, we did all the logistics, and we’re putting together the layout for it right now, and will probably pitch it to him in a week or two.”