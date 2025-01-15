Dana White Reacts To Viral Video Of Khabib Nurmagomedov Being Kicked Off Frontier Flight: ‘That’s How Humble He Is…’

Dana White recently tore into Frontier Airlines after their staff removed Khabib Nurmagomedov from one of their flights.

This past Sunday, the UFC Hall of Famer found himself embroiled in a tense dispute with a flight attendant aboard a flight from Las Vegas to San Francisco. The footage captured Nurmagomedov being asked to change seats, allegedly due to concerns over his English communication skills in a potential emergency — an aspect tied to a strict Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation for passengers seated in the exit row aisle.

Even after the request, Nurmagomedov remained steadfast, seemingly adamant in his refusal to cooperate. This prompted the flight attendant to suggest involving a supervisor, who could have him escorted off the plane. Ultimately, “The Eagle” made the decision to leave the aircraft of his own accord.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from his flight last night after a dispute over sitting in the emergency exit row pic.twitter.com/WBRpm7gWiu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 12, 2025

During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, White reacted to Nurmagomedov’s removal from a Frontier Airlines flight. The UFC CEO didn’t hold back, ripping into the airline and humorously remarking that the undefeated Dagestani should have known better than to choose such a service for someone of his stature.

“What the f**k is he doing on Frontier Airlines?” White said. “This kid’s got more money than anybody, and that’s how humble he is — he’s flying on that piece of sh*t airline. What do you expect? … I don’t know what you have to do to get kicked off Frontier Airlines, but yeah, listen, Khabib doesn’t fight anymore because he’s got sh*tloads of money. Yeah, I gotta teach Khabib how to charter a plane.”

White continued his tirade, taking aim at the airline and asserting that, in his view, there was no one more suited than “The Eagle” to handle any potential emergency.

“That’s how dumb they are on Frontier Airlines. If there’s anybody you want in that position, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. Good job, Frontier Airlines.”

Following the polarizing incident, the former UFC lightweight champion took to social media to share his perspective. He asserted that, while he believed he had approached the conversation with courtesy, the flight attendant’s behavior was “very rude.” Additionally, he voiced concerns about whether the altercation had been spurred by “racial” bias.

In response, Frontier Airlines released a statement unequivocally denying any allegations that Nurmagomedov was singled out due to his ethnicity. The airline instead argued that the retired mixed martial artist had initially failed to respond when asked if he could assist other passengers seated in the exit row.