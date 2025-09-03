UFC CEO Dana White Reportedly Racks Up $25 Million Debt At Red Rock Casino

Dana White may be staring down a mountain of gambling debt.

White isn’t just the driving force behind one of the most profitable sports organizations in the world, he’s also equally famous for his high-stakes gambling habit, where he’s scored massive wins in Las Vegas casinos.

Back in July, the UFC boss proved once again why casinos keep a close eye on him, walking away with a staggering $1.2 million win at Fontainebleau the night before UFC 317. His history of big payouts is so notorious that certain venues have reportedly asked him to steer clear after being cleaned out one too many times.

Dana White makes $1.2M at Fontainebleau after Power Slap.pic.twitter.com/MuDUWzAZUZ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 3, 2025

Several reports suggest the 56-year-old American tycoon has pocketed as much as $7 million in a single night during his hottest runs. He’s even laughed off a wild story about waking up from a blackout with a $3 million debt hanging over him. For White, juggling millions or casually gifting $1000 chips to random fans on the casino floor is just business as usual.

That $7.7B Paramount deal got Dana White moving different 😂 pic.twitter.com/LygOwbuzyd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 21, 2025

Dana White Reportedly Owes Red Rock Casino Millions

A recent Casino.org report claims Dana White may have racked up more than $25 million in debt at Red Rock Casino Resort in Summerlin, Nevada, after allegedly being extended massive credit to fund his big-money baccarat sessions.

However, White likely isn’t feeling much heat to settle the tab anytime soon, given that Red Rock Casino is run by his longtime ally and former UFC owner, Frank Fertitta.

“Though not confirmed, the UFC boss owes the Las Vegas-based casino operator as much as $50 million for credit extended to him so that he could play high-limit baccarat and blackjack at the Red Rock Casino Resort in Summerlin, Nevada,” the report stated.

Dana White Allegedly Owes Red Rock Resorts $25M https://t.co/an0y3xGcx5 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 3, 2025