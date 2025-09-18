Dana White Claims Jon Jon has Apologized for His Actions Towards the UFC

UFC boss Dana White has claimed that Jon Jones has apologized for his actions towards the promotion as of late.

As we know, Dana White is willing to settle differences if there’s money to be made – but it often takes a great deal of time and effort. When it comes to Jon Jones, however, Dana is usually quite accommodating, largely because he considers him to be the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Despite that, even Dana White was pretty frustrated when Jon agreed to fight Tom Aspinall in a giant UFC heavyweight championship fight, only to walk away, despite seemingly being offered the money that he was asking for. Now that Jones has said he wants to un-retire and fight at the White House next year, Dana is understandably quite hesitant to commit to such an idea.

In a recent podcast appearance, Dana White said that Jon Jones has since apologized to him for how all of this has gone down.

Dana White clarifies Jon Jones issue

“Jon sent me a text apologizing, but I need people that I can seriously rely on for this one [White House card]. People talk s*** about Conor — I’ve been in the trenches with Conor. He doesn’t care, he’ll literally fight anybody. Conor and I’ve been talking nonstop and he’s dead serious.”

Who knows what the future holds for White and Jones and the UFC White House card – but what we do know is that right now, the boss isn’t interested.